Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 26,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 99,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

