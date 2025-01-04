ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on ESE. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens increased their price target on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

NYSE:ESE opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.13. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.69 and a 52 week high of $154.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average of $125.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 340.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 34,340 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 25.1% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 38,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.