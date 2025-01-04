ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.74. 18,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 6,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

