Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,098.50 ($13.65). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,098 ($13.64), with a volume of 292,333 shares changing hands.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,092.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,097.02. The firm has a market cap of £5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,770.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.66.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

