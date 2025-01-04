Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $49.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.79. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 21,496 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $869,943.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

