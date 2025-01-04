Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 7,012,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 4,551,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.09.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

