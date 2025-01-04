Head-To-Head Contrast: Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) vs. Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) and Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arcturus Therapeutics and Alto Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14 Alto Neuroscience 0 3 5 0 2.63

Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $66.75, indicating a potential upside of 272.07%. Alto Neuroscience has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 333.84%. Given Alto Neuroscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alto Neuroscience is more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics -36.39% -22.39% -14.81% Alto Neuroscience N/A -49.28% -33.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and Alto Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.5% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and Alto Neuroscience”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics $142.47 million 3.41 -$29.73 million ($2.22) -8.08 Alto Neuroscience $210,000.00 592.06 -$36.31 million N/A N/A

Arcturus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Alto Neuroscience.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics beats Alto Neuroscience on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA. The company is developing ARCT-810 (LUNAR-OTC), a mRNA-based therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; and ARCT-154 (LUNAR-COV19), a mRNA vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 arm of a Phase 1/2/3 study in Vietnam for the treatment of COVID-19, as well as ARCT-032 (LUNAR-CF), a mRNA therapeutic candidate for cystic fibrosis. Its product pipeline includes, ARCT-2301 for bivalent: ancestral/omicron which is in Phase 3; ARCT-2303 for monovalent that is in Phase 3; ARCT-2138 for quadrivalent which is in Phase 1; and LUNAR-FLU which is in pre-clinical trial. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company develops ALTO-300, a small molecule melatonergic agonist and serotonergic antagonist with antidepressant properties which is in phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with MDD; ALTO-101, a novel small molecule phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia; ALTO-203, a novel small-molecule histamine H3 receptor inverse agonist which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with MDD and higher levels of anhedonia; and ALTO-202, an investigational orally bioavailable antagonist of the GluN2B subunit of the NMDA receptor which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of MDD. In addition, it develops novel pharmacodynamically synergistic combination and biomarker platform that collects patient-specific data to identify biomarker-characterized patient. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.

