Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded to “Underperform” Rating by Wedbush

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s previous close.

HR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

HR opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.93. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 7,750 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at $869,534.78. This trade represents a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,072. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 18,750 shares of company stock worth $323,723 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

