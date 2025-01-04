Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Highland Global Allocation Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance
HGLB stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $8.36.
About Highland Global Allocation Fund
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Global Allocation Fund
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.