Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Highland Global Allocation Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

HGLB stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

