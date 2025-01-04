Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Trading Up 10.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) traded up 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.44 ($0.03). 4,628,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 2,377,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.07. The company has a market cap of £20.66 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Hummingbird Resources plc (AIM: HUM) is a leading multi-asset, multi-jurisdiction gold producing Company, member of the World Gold Council and founding member of Single Mine Origin (www.singlemineorigin.com). The Company currently has two core gold projects, the operational Yanfolila Gold Mine in Mali, and the Kouroussa Gold Mine in Guinea, which will more than double current gold production once at commercial production.

Further, the Company has a controlling interest in the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia that is being developed by joint venture partners, Pasofino Gold Limited.

