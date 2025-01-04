HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.93. 949,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,510,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on HUYA from $5.90 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.70 price target on shares of HUYA in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.80 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

HUYA Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $688.17 million, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in HUYA by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Athos Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 9.5% during the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in HUYA by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

