ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Sells $213,474.04 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $213,474.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,262,119.64. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vivek Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $1,954,920.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total value of $2,062,080.00.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $160.21 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.80 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.26 and a 200-day moving average of $155.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICUI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1,510.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

