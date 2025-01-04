Insider Buying: Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Purchases 106,939 Shares of Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 106,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $777,446.53. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 7,813,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,800,968.01. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance
Shares of FUND stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $8.23.
Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 7.5%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott Focus Trust
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.