Insider Buying: Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Purchases 106,939 Shares of Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 106,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $777,446.53. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 7,813,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,800,968.01. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

Shares of FUND stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 7.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUND. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 995,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 92,476 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 329,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,226,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 92,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

