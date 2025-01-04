Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total transaction of $2,158,300.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $2,238,700.00.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.02 on Friday, reaching $215.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,183. The stock has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.80 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $7,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

