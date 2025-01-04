Insider Selling: Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CFO Stewart Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,381,783.10. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stewart Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hippo alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $310,920.00.

Hippo Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HIPO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 97,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,841. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $652.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIPO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Caz Investments LP lifted its holdings in Hippo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hippo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.