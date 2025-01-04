Insider Selling: Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CFO Stewart Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,381,783.10. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Stewart Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $310,920.00.
Hippo Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE:HIPO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 97,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,841. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $652.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Caz Investments LP lifted its holdings in Hippo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hippo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.
About Hippo
Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.
