Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,080. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Novavax Stock Up 3.3 %
NVAX stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $23.86.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The business’s revenue was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
