Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:VLT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,361. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $11.63.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

