Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VLT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,361. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $11.63.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
