Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $516.64 and last traded at $513.90. 11,845,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 37,113,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $511.23.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $512.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.77.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
