Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGM opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $10.70.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

