Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Trading 4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) shares traded up 4% on Thursday. The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 23,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 15,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

