iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.62 and last traded at $42.52. 23,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 41,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

