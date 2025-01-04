iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 354,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 232,664 shares.The stock last traded at $155.92 and had previously closed at $155.50.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 146.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,207 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 125.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

