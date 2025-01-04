JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.55. 8,512,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 15,973,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,350 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $1,973,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 186.4% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 106,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 69,584 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Further Reading

