Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.24 ($0.02). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.24 ($0.02), with a volume of 38,678 shares traded.

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Up 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

(Get Free Report)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.