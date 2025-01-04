Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) vs. Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Financial Survey

Volatility and Risk

Koninklijke Vopak has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secom has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and Secom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Vopak 29.99% 12.85% 6.52% Secom 8.59% 7.25% 4.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and Secom”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Vopak $1.54 billion 3.60 $493.20 million $3.52 12.54 Secom $8.00 billion 1.97 $703.46 million $0.40 21.09

Dividends

Secom has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. Koninklijke Vopak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Secom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Secom pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Secom pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Koninklijke Vopak beats Secom on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. It stores and handles chemicals, such as methanol, xylenes, styrene, alpha olefins, and mono-ethylene glycol; gas, including LNG, LPG, ethylene, butadiene, and ammonia; oil products consisting of crude oil, fuel oil, diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and naphtha; and vegoils and biofuels comprising ethanol, biodiesel, and sustainable aviation fuel. In addition, the company is involved in the development of infrastructure solutions within ports for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen, CO2, long-duration energy storage, and sustainable fuels and feedstocks. Further, it operates 76 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 35.2 million cubic meters. It serves producers, manufacturers, distributors, governments, traders, and chemical and energy companies. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems. The Fire Protection Services segment provides fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, and maintenance services to office buildings, production facilities, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences. The Medical Services segment offers home nursing, pharmaceutical dispensing, home delivery services, health and preventative care services, and personal and outpatient care services; and cloud-based medical reporting services and SECOM LINKus application. This segment also operates the general hospital and residences for seniors; and sells medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. The Insurance Services Segment provides fire insurance, automobile insurance, and cancer treatment insurance services. The Geospatial Information Services segment offers geospatial information services to public-sector entities, such as national and local governments; private sector customers; and overseas government agencies. The BPO and ICT Services segment provides contact centers and back office support services, data center, disaster preparedness, information security, and cloud-based services, as well as SaaS solutions. The Other Services segment offers real estate leasing, construction, and installation services. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

