Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $121.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.71 and a 200-day moving average of $125.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,840,000 after buying an additional 617,356 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 81.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 937,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,052,000 after purchasing an additional 420,311 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,665,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 49,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 284,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,058,000 after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

