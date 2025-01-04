Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $4.29. Lantronix shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 397,029 shares.

LTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lantronix from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.75 million, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

In other Lantronix news, Director Hoshi Printer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,617.50. This trade represents a 9.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $81,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,198,971 shares in the company, valued at $21,211,801.68. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lantronix by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 855,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 30.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,400 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 17.6% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 115,772 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

