LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a jan 25 dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 112.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC Properties stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Clint B. Malin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,168.75. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.16 per share, with a total value of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,534.56. This represents a 16.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

