Matthew C. Banks Sells 210 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $15,779.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,183.02. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.38. 2,632,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,778. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $99.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.48 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 14.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $827,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

