Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.22 and last traded at C$6.12, with a volume of 12804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.96.

Maxim Power Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of C$307.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maxim Power had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of C$25.66 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Power Corp. will post 0.0712303 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Power Company Profile

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires or develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta, Canada. It operates Milner power plant, a 300 MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant located in Grande Cache, Alberta. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

