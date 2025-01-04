Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.20 and traded as high as C$15.65. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$15.41, with a volume of 21,234 shares.
Separately, Leede Financial cut Medical Facilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
In other Medical Facilities news, Senior Officer David Nathaniel Tait Watson sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total transaction of C$127,218.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,631. This trade represents a 98.73 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Yanick Blanchard sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.93, for a total transaction of C$1,593,100.00. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services.
