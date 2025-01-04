MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Trading 0.6% Higher After Dividend Announcement

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.74. 95,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 51,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 6,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 79.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

