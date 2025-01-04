MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Trading 0.6% Higher After Dividend Announcement

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.74. 95,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 51,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
