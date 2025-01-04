Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF (BATS:MBCC) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.40 and last traded at $34.46. Approximately 22,805 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $97.19 million, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15.

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF Company Profile

The Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview Blue Chips Core index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies selected from the S&P 500 Index that are perceived to be fundamentally sound. MBCC was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

