Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.83 and last traded at $60.12. 235,939 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $932.34 million, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Free Report) by 11,323.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

