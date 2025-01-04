Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU) Stock Price Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.