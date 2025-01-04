NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. 69,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 86,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.11.

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

