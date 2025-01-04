Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Norwood Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $213.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $34.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle bought 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,510 shares in the company, valued at $403,260. The trade was a 98.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
