Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $213.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle bought 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,510 shares in the company, valued at $403,260. The trade was a 98.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 280.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 250.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $815,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

