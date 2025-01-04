Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE JRI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,357. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.