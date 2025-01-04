ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ObsEva Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. ObsEva has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.
About ObsEva
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ObsEva
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.