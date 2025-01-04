Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.18 and last traded at C$8.14, with a volume of 589558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.96.

OLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -172.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

