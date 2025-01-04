PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.24. PCS Edventures! shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 22,500 shares changing hands.

PCS Edventures! Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $29.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

