Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Plans $0.37 Dividend

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3658 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Pennon Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,493. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

About Pennon Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.