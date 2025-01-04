Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Plans $0.37 Dividend

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3658 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.
Pennon Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,493. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.
About Pennon Group
