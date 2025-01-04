PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.
PMT stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.
