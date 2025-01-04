Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 15.7 %

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 42,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Pieris Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.4% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 3.19% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

