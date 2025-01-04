PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PAXS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 335,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,424. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

