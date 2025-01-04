PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PAXS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 335,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,424. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile
