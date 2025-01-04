PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of PCK opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $6.34.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
