PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PCK opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.