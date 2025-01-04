PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,820. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

