PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE PGP opened at $7.79 on Friday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
