PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PML traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. 156,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,536. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.