PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2025

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PML traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. 156,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,536. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.