PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PMX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. 75,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,450. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

